St Vincent and the Grenadines and the U.S Virgin Islands played to a 1-1 draw in yesterdays women’s Under-20 World Cup Qualifying Tournament match

St Vincent and the Grenadines and the U.S Virgin Islands played to a 1-1 draw in Group A of 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Curacao yesterday.

Tania Weyland put the US Virgin Islands Women’s Under-20s in the lead with a goal in the 3rd minute, before Denel Creese converted the equaliser for St Vincent and the Grenadines Women’s Under-20s in the 34th minute.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Women will play their second match tomorrow at 5.30 p. m against Bermuda.

Yesterday was another full day of action. Suriname and Curacao become the first teams to claim berths in next year’s CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

Suriname will finish top of Group D after their 3-2 triumph over Belize. The teams were locked at 2-2 at the hour mark before Suriname’s 66th minute goal earned them victory.

Curacao clinched first place in Group C after their 1-0 victory over Antigua and Barbuda, and the Bahamas defeated Anguilla 1-0 in Group B.