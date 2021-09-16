St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded fifty-four (54) new COVID-19 positive cases from four hundred and twenty-two (422) samples processed on Tuesday September 14th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 12.8%.

Six new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and sixty-nine (269) cases are currently active and thirteen persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand six hundred and thirteen (2613) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and thirty-one (2331) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Health officials say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission and severe COVID-19 disease, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.