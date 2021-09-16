The Meli-sizwe Brothers donates a quantity of instruments to RSVGPF

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band today received a quantity of musical instruments from the internationally acclaimed Meli-sizwe Brothers.

Delivering remarks during a ceremony held for the handing over of the instruments at the Police Band Room, Father and Representative of the Meli-sizwe Brothers, Mark James said it means a lot to his family to be able to assist with the musical development of the country.

Mr. James said this is the second donation of musical instruments they are making to the Police because the band continues to do a lot of work in the communities to encourage more of the nation’s youths to get involved in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Colin John expressed gratitude on behalf of the Police Force as he gave the commitment that the instruments will be taken great care of.

He also commended the Meli-sizwe Brothers for also continuing to be positive role models for other Vincentian youths.