The Republic of China, Taiwan gives the government a 1.28 million dollar grant

The Republic of China, Taiwan is continuing to provide support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the clean-up exercise continues, in the wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The newly-appointed Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China, Taiwan, Ambassador Peter Lan handed over a grant of 1.28-million dollars to the Government on Tuesday, to procure heavy duty equipment to help with the clean-up

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Ambassador Lan reiterated Taiwan’s commitment to supporting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, during this challenging period.

Ambassador Lan said Taiwan will be supporting three major projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke of the strong bonds of co-operation which exist between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister noted that the Rabacca Bridge was constructed with funds from the Republic of China, Taiwan.