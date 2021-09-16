The Volcano Hazard Alert Level has been lowered from Orange to Yellow

Residents in areas close to La Soufriere Volcano have been urged to continue to be alert, for hazards associated with the volcano, especially lahars.

The advice came from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he announced on NBC Radio last evening that the Volcano Hazard Alert Level had been lowered from Orange to Yellow

Dr. Gonsalves said Cabinet decided to lower the alert level, effective September 15th, on the advice of the Director of NEMO.

But he noted that vigilance must be maintained and persons must continue to exercise caution in the area.

A Yellow alert means that the Volcano is still restless: and that seismic or fumarolic activity or both are above the historical level, but have reduced significantly since the last eruption on 22nd April, 2021.

The lowering of the Volcano Alert Level to Yellow means that all residents who previously evacuated can now return to their homes. This includes residents of the communities of Point and Fancy. All persons in emergency shelters should return to their homes by Monday 20th September, 2021, once their homes are habitable.

Access to the volcano remains off limit as hot gases are still being emitted and hot rocks are possible at the surface.