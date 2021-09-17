54 positive cases and one new Covid-19 related death has been recorded here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

A 56 year old female with pre-existing conditions is the latest person to die from COVID-19 Pneumonia in St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee, the patient died at the Argyle isolation Facility on September 15th, after testing positive for COVID-19 on September 9th.

The patient was unvaccinated. Her death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to fourteen (14).

Health officials say there are currently eleven (11) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility.

Two are unstable. All are unvaccinated. One (1) new recovery was noted over the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Fifty-four new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and thirty-eight (338) samples processed on Wednesday September 15th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 15.97 percent.

Three hundred and twenty-one (321) cases are currently active.

Two thousand six hundred and sixty-seven (2667) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and thirty-two (2332) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.