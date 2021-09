Rangers suffered a rare Europa League 0-2 defeat after being beaten by Lyon in their Group A opener.

Forward, Karl Toko Ekambi scored a stunning 23rd minute opener before an attempted clearance rebounded off James Tavernier into his own goal.

Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent and John Lundstram passed up first-half chances, while Tavernier’s free-kick crashed off the woodwork at 2-0.

However, a composed showing from Lyon ensured they claimed victory.