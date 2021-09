South Africa Women beat the West Indies Women by 35 runs in the 4th One Day International (ODI) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday and now have a 4-0 winning lead in the 5-match series.

The scores: South Africa Women 185-6 off 50 overs (Mignon du Preez 65 not out, Tazmin Brits 30, Anisa Mohammed 2-26), the West Indies Women 150-9 off 50 overs (Rashada Williams 42, Dane van Niekerk 3-23, Masabata Klaas 2-25).