St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Women will play their second match today

St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Women will play their second match of Group A of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Football World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Curacao today when they meet Bermuda at 5.30 p. m.

On Wednesday, St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Women and the U.S Virgin Islands Under-20 Women played to a 1-1 draw in their first match of the Tournament.

Today’s other matches will be between Belize and Grenada in Group D at 5.30 p. m. The Cayman Islands against Anguilla in Group B, and St Lucia versus Antigua and Barbuda in Group C at 8.00 p. m.