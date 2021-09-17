The different variants of Covid-19 here in SVG continue to be a matter of great concern

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it remains concerned about the different variants of Covid-19 that are currently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The concern was expressed by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache during an interview with NBC News.

She said with the Gamma, Delta and Mu Variants present here, it is critical that people follow the COVID19 Safety protocols and get vaccinated.

Dr. Keizer Beache said since the start of the COVID19 Pandemic the country has recorded a total of over 26-hundred positive cases up until September 16th.

She said currently there are 321 active cases as they continue to see a spike in positive cases.