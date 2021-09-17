The National Census of the the Amazona Guildingii ends today

The National Census of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Parrot, the Amazona Guildingii carried out by the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, wraps up today

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence tells NBC News that the Census is being conducted, to determine the size of the parrot population in the country’s forested areas.

He says Forestry Officers will continue to monitor the population of the birds in their natural habitats.

Mr. Providence said the information gathered will be used to devise ways to further protect the Parrot.

The last Census of the St. Vincent Parrot was conducted in 2010, and recorded an estimated 800 parrots.