USA forward, Carli Lloyd scored five goals in friendly match between Paraguay

United States forward, Carli Lloyd scored five goals in her team’s 9-0 defeat of Paraguay in a friendly match yesterday in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, in one of her final games before retiring from football.

Lloyd, 39, converted twice in the opening six minutes before completing her hat-trick in the 34th minute. She added two more goals either side of half-time to take her goal tally to 133 international goals in her 313 matches. Her five goals against Paraguay equalled the record for the most goals scored in a Women’s International for the United States.

Lloyd will play three more international matches before calling time on her football career.

The USA will meet Paraguay again on 22nd September, before playing against South Korea in other friendly matches on 22nd and 27th October.

Lloyd will conclude the domestic season with her club, New Jersey/New York Gotham on 31st October to bring an end to a career that has delivered two World Cup successes and two Olympic gold medals.

The US are unbeaten in 59 matches on home soil.