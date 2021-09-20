A Few small earthquakes were experienced at the La Soufriere Volcano over the weekend

Head of the La Soufriere Monitoring Team, Dr. Thomas Christopher said there were a few small earthquakes at La Soufriere Volcano on the weekend.

Speaking on NBC’s Eyeing La Soufriere program this morning, Dr. Christopher said steaming was also observed on the weekend, as a result of rainfall.

Dr. Christopher said the team has also continued to carry out gas measurements and the results indicate that the Volcano is continuing to revert to a quiet state, as it was before the explosive eruptions earlier this year.

The Volcano Hazard Alert Level is now at Yellow