Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh Under-19s by 19 runs in the 4th Youth One Day International (ODI) in Bangladesh yesterday.

The scores: Afghanistan Under-19s 210-8 off 50 overs (Bilal Ahmad 60, Sullman Arabzai 43, Mohluddin Tareq 2-59), Bangladesh Under-19s 191 off 44.2 overs (Tahjibul Islam 50 not out, Nangeyalia Kharote 2-31, Izharulhaq Naveed 2-35, Shahidullah Hasani 2-19).