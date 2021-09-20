Barbados and Indonesia are even after yesterday’s first day of the Round One World Group 2 Davis Cup America

Honours were even between Barbados and Indonesia after yesterday’s first day of Round One of the World Group 2 Davis Cup Americas tie at the National Tennis Centre at Wildey, St Michael, Barbados.

Barbados’ number one player, Darian King made light work of Indonesia’s number two seed, 18-year-old Gunawa Trismuwantara, winning 6-1,6-1 to give Barbados the lead early.

Barbadian, Kaipo Marshall was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Indonesia’s top seed, Justin Barki to leave the series level.

King will have a chance to avenge his defeated teammate this morning when he teams up with long-time doubles partner, Haydn Lewis against Indonesia’s Barki and Febi Widhiyanto.