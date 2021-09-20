Bermuda defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 4-0 in Curacao yesterday afternoon to top Group A and advance to the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Football Championship.

The goals for Bermuda came from Jahni Simmons in the 24th and 41st minutes, Emily Cabral in the 53rd minute, and Katherine Bean in the 75th minute.

Yesterday also, the Cayman Islands beat Anguilla 3-0 after Molly Kehoe converted a hat trick to take her team to the top of Group B and enabled them to also qualify for the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Tournament.

In Group C, St Lucia outplayed Antigua and Barbuda beating them 8-0 with five goals from Krysan St Louis in the 2nd, 53rd, 54th, 68th and 76th minutes. The other goals were scored by Arnicka Louis in the 20th minute, Kylah Solomon in the 59th minute, and Faith Regis in the 80th minute.

Belize gained a 6-1 victory over Grenada in Group D. Alisha Terry converted in the 22nd and 43rd minutes. Khalydia Velasquez in the 4th minute, Shendra Casimiro in the 25th minute, and Anahie Blanco in the 80th minute. Their sixth goals came by way of an own goal by Erin Sylvester in the 61st minute. Grenada’s goal was scored by Shonila Phillip in the 81st minute.