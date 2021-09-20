Chelsea beats Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten run in the English Premier League to five matches yesterday by beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at Tottenham, London.

After managing no shots on target in the first half, Chelsea looked like a different team after the break, and scored three second-half goals.

Chelsea opened the scoring four minutes after the re-start, when Thiago Silva headed past goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris from Marcos Alonso’s corner.

Half-time substitute, N’Golo Kante added a second with his first goal in 49 league appearances, though his long-range effort took a massive deflection from Eric Dier. Antonio Rudiger found the bottom corner in injury time to complete the win.