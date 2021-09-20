Chennai Super Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians

West Indian, Dwayne Bravo scored a crucial 23 off 8 balls, and took three wickets to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a 20-run victory over defending champions, Mumbai Indians as the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumed in Dubai yesterday. It was Bravo’s 100th match in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss, batted first and slumped to 24-4 by the end of the Powerplay as Trent Boult and Adam Milne swept through their top order.

They recovered to 156-6 because of Putara Gaikwad’s unbeaten 88 from 58 balls including 9 fours and 4 sixes. He shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 81 with Ravindra Jadeja (26 off 33 balls). Gaikward and Bravo put on an additional 39 for the sixth wicket.

Chasing 157 for victory, Bravo took 3-23 to restrict Mumbai Indians to 136-8, despite 50 not out from Saurabh Tiwary.

Two wickets from Deepak Chahar had Mumbai Indians in early trouble at 37-3 inside six overs, and they were 94-6 off 14.4 overs.