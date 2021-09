England Women defeated New Zealand Women by 13 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in the 2nd One Day International at Worcester, England yesterday.

The scores: England Women 197 off 43.3 overs (Danni Wyatt 63 not out, Lauren Winfield-Hill 39, Hannah Rowe 3-41, Leigh Kasperek 3-31, Sophie Devine 2-29), New Zealand Women set a revised target of 183 off 42 overs, made 169 off 39 overs (Charlotte Dean 4-36, Kate Cross 3-43).

England Women now have a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.