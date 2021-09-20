Manchester United defeats West Ham United

Mark Noble stepped off the bench for an injury time penalty but saw it saved, as Jesse Lingard scored a stunning late goal to secure a 2-1 victory for Manchester United against West Ham United in their Premier League match at Stratford, East London yesterday.

Lingard, went on as a substitute in the second half, and with two minutes remaining he cut on to his right foot and scored into the top corner.

Further drama followed as Manchester United’s Luke Shaw was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, but their goalkeeper, David De Gea dived to his left to push away the penalty which was taken by Mark Noble, who was making his first touch after coming off the bench in the 95th minute.

Earlier in the match, Cristiano Ronaldo converted his fourth goal in three games since re-signing for Manchester United. He scored from close range in the 35th minute, after Lukasz Fabianski spilled the initial effort.

West Ham had taken the lead five minutes before that through Said Benrahma’s goal from outside the area went in after taking a huge deflection off defender, Raphael Varane.

Bruno Fernandes had seen a first-time strike superbly tipped on to the post by West Ham United’s goal-keeper, Lukasz Fabianski, who made a string of saves for his team.

The victory ensures that Manchester United remain unbeaten in the league so far this season with four wins and a draw, while West Ham United suffered their first loss of the season.