MRS METALIN HACKETT better known as VERONICA and STUMP of Redemption Sharpes, Walker Piece, Lodge Village died on Friday September 3rd at the age of 88. The funeral takes place on Monday September 27th at the New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.