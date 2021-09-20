MS CARMELITA JACINTHA CLASP-GUY better known as CAMO of Paul’s Avenue and Sion Hill died on Saturday August 28th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Thursday September 23rd at the New Testament Church of God, Wilson Hill. The service begins at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and must adhere to the Covid-19 Protocol. Persons are asked to note that the capacity in the church is one hundred and fifty persons.