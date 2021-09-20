REVEREND BETTY ENA FREE nee EDWARDS better known as MOTHER FREE and TANTY BETTY of Mala Village, Sion Hill died on Saturday September 4th at the age of 80. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 26th at the St John’s Christian Pilgrim Spiritual Baptist Church, Sion Hill. The Service begins at 10:00am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. The Bus Travelers Delight will transport person To and From the Cemetery. All Spiritual Baptist are asked to dress in Full Uniform. All Covid 19 Protocols will be in Effect.