St Vincent and the Grenadines finished second in Group A of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Qualifying Tournament in Curacao last week. Only the winning team in each Group advanced to next year’s Championship.

The Vincentian Women footballers earned 1 point in the Championship. They played to a 1-1 draw against the US Virgin Islands in their opening match, and were beaten 4-0 by Bermuda in their second game.

The Group was won by Bermuda with 6 points from their two wins.

Group B was won by the Cayman Islands with 6 points with wins over the Bahamas and Anguilla. The Cayman Islands were second.

Curacao finished top of Group C with 6 points after beating St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda. St Lucia were second.

Suriname won Group D with 6 points, ahead of Belize and Grenada.

The winners of each Group have advanced to next year’s CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.