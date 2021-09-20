St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded thirty-nine (39) new COVID-19 positive cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded thirty-nine new COVID-19 positive cases, from 389 samples processed on Saturday September 18th, resulting in a positivity rate of 10%.

Health officials say all cases are contacts of positives or persons seeking care.

There are currently 16 patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation facility, and all are unvaccinated.

Six new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Four hundred and seventy-five (475) cases are currently active and fourteen persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand eight hundred and thirty (2830) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and forty-one (2341) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The health officials say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The officials say the correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.