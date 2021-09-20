The West Indies Women won the final match of the ODI series against South Africa

The West Indies Women won the 5th and final CG Insurance One-Day International against South Africa Women in the one-over eliminator yesterday after the match ended in a tie at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda.

A run out off the last ball left South Africa Women on 192-7 off their 50 overs in reply to the West Indies Women’s 192-5 off 50 overs.

In the one-over eliminator, the West Indies Women scored 7-1 after South Africa Women made 6-0.

Yesterday, the West Indies Women made their highest total of the series thanks to a career-best 78 not out off 138 balls from opener, Rashada Williams, playing her fifth match. Off-spinner, Sheneta Grimmond then took a career-best 4-33 off her 10 overs in her sixth match, as South Africa slipped from 111 without loss to 143-6 in the space of 13 overs to reach 192-7 off 50 overs.

South Africa Women won the series 4-1.

The final scores: The West Indies Women 192-5 off 50 overs (Rashada Williams 78 not out, Hayley Matthews 48; Nadine de Klerk 3-33), South Africa Women 192-7 off 50 overs (Lizelle Lee 61, Tazmin Brits 48, Mignon du Preez 46; Sheneta Grimmond 4-33, Qiana Joseph 2-29).