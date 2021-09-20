The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says Tropical Storms Peter and Rose pose no direct threat to the country, as they move across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Met Office says a few passing clouds could trigger isolated showers today and Tuesday and a low-level shearline increases the chances for scattered showers with isolated thunderstorm activity across SVG by Wednesday.

Light-gentle south-easterly wind-flow could temporarily increase to near 25km/ and turn easterly across St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday

Sea-conditions in open water are almost smooth to slight (less than 0.5 m) on the west of SVG and slight (up to 1.2 m) on the east of SVG, with north-easterly swells.