West Indies Under-19s beat England Under-19s

Mathew Nandu’s 80 and 48 by wicket-keeper, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett enabled West Indies Under-19s to beat England Under-19s by 17 runs in the 6th Youth One Day International at Canterbury, England yesterday.

The West Indies Under-19s made 230 off their 50 overs. For England Under-19s, medium pacer, Sonny Baker took 4-41, leg-spinner, Rehan Ahmed captured 3-30, and medium pacer, Nathan Barnwell had 2-37.

In reply, England Under-19s were dismissed for 213 runs scored off 45 overs after Rehan Ahmed top-scored with 68 not out and opening batsman, George Thomas made 38. For the West Indies Under-19s, leg-spinner, Vasant Singh was the most successful bowler with 4-51. Mathew Nandu followed up his 80 top-score by taking 2-35 with his off-breaks.

England Under-19s won the 6-match series 4-2.