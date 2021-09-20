Young Vincentian professionals now have an opportunity to live and work in Taiwan

The Republic of China, Taiwan is offering young Vincentian professionals an opportunity to live and work in Taiwan.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during a ceremony held here last week.

The event was held to mark the handing over of a grant of 1.28-million dollars from the Taiwanese Government, for the procurement of heavy duty equipment to assist with the clean-up, in wake of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister spoke of other areas where Taiwan is supporting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, including a  special program for young Vincentian professionals.

