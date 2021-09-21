15 new positive cases and 2 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Two Vincentians, an 88-year-old female and a 51-year-old male are the latest to die from COVID-19 Pneumonia.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee, the patients tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14th and 17th, 2021 respectively. Both deceased persons were unvaccinated.

Their death brings the death toll from COVID-19 to sixteen (16).

There are currently nineteen (19) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Eighteen (18) are unvaccinated and one (1) patient is partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile … Fifteen (15) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from ninety (90) samples processed on Sunday September 19th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 16.7 percent.

Health officials say all cases are contacts of positives or persons seeking care.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Four hundred and eighty-eight (488) cases are currently active and sixteen (16) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand eight hundred and forty-five (2845) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and forty-one (2341) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus