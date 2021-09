Australia Women beat India Women by 9 wickets with 54 balls remaining in the 1st One Day International at Mackay, Australia today.

The scores: India Women 225-8 off 50 overs (captain, Mithali Raj 63, Yastika Bhatia 35, Richa Ghosh 32 not out, Darcie Brown 4-33), Australia Women 227-1 off 41 overs (Rachael Haynes 93 not out, Alysa Healy 77, captain, Meg Lamming 53 not out).