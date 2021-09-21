Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League

Andre Russell, Varun Chakaravarthy and Lockie Ferguson shared the limelight as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

After dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore for 92 off 19 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target, with 10 overs to spare, making 94-1 off 10 overs.

Shubman Gill led the scoring for Kolkata Knight Riders with 48 off 34 balls with 6 fours and a six, and debutant, Venkatesh Iyer made 41 not out off 27 balls with 7 fours and 1 six.