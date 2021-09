MS SHANELL CATO of Hopewell died on Sunday August 29th at the age of 34. There will be a Viewing on Friday September 24th at the JP Memorial Funeral Chapel, Mesopotmaia from 12 to 7pm. The Funeral Service takes place on Saturday September 25th at the JP Memorial Funeral Chapel, Mesopotamia. The Body lies at the church from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.