Registration for the I-code 784 competition remains open

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission {NTRC} says Registration is still open for young people interested in participating in the I-code 784 competition.

The 9th Annual I-code 784 competition which was officially launched last week, targets Secondary School Students and other individuals under the age of 35.

Consumer and Public Relations Manager at the NTRC, Rhea Lewis says registration for the competition closes October 8th as she provided an overview of competition.

The competition seeks to give participants a forum to create ideas that could revolutions the Vincentian society.

The preliminary round begins on October 19th and the finals on November 16th.