St Vincent and the Grenadines have been drawn in Group C of the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Qualifying Football Championship from 5th to 14th November in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The draw took place at CONCACAF’s Headquarters in Miami, Florida last Friday. Also, in Group C are Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Barbados and Montserrat

The 19 Under-20 teams, all ranked 17 and below in the current CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Ranking participating in the Qualifiers have been divided into three groups of five and one group of four.

In Group A are Curacao, Grenada, Dominica, Sint Maarten and the British Virgin Islands. Group B comprises the Dominican Republic, St Lucia, Belize, Saint Martin and Anguilla. Those in Group D are Nicaragua, Guyana, Cayman Islands and the U.S Virgin Islands

At the conclusion of the Qualifiers, a total of 20 teams will participate at the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in the summer of 2022. They will include the top four teams from the Qualifiers, and the region’s top 16 ranked teams based on the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Rankings who received a bye to the Tournament.

The Group Stage will be played between the top 16 ranked teams in four groups of four. The top three teams in each Group will advance to the Round of 16, and will join the top four teams from the Qualifiers.

All Knockout stage matches will be played in a single match direct elimination format.

The two finalists will qualify for the FIFA Men’s Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia 2023, and the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

The two losing semifinalists will also guarantee their places in the FIFA Men’s Under-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023.