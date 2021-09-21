The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force apprenticeship program continues to progress

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said its apprenticeship program is progressing very well thus far.

This was revealed by Commissioner of Police Colin John during a ceremony which was held last week for the internationally acclaimed Meli-sizwe Brothers to hand over a quantity of musical instruments to the Police Band.

Commissioner John said the apprenticeship program which allows youths to join the Police Force as part of the Youth Empowerment Service also known as the YES Program, currently has eighteen participants.

He said the program is a huge success touching positively on the lives on young Vincentians and instilling positive disciplines in them.

Commissioner John added that a number of youths have already graduated from the Police apprenticeship program and joined the ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.