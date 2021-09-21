The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force mourns the loss of Sergeant of Police, Lawrence Thomas

The Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and its Auxiliary Force are mourning the loss of Sergeant of Police, Lawrence Thomas, who died at his home on Monday September 20, 2021 after a brief illness.

According to a release from the Police Public Relations Department, Sergeant Thomas was enlisted in the Police Force on July 15, 1991. He loyally served the organization and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for thirty (30) years.

At the time of his death, he was stationed at the Calliaqua Police Station in the South Central Division.

Throughout his career, he worked at the Narcotics Unit, Colonarie Police Station, Sandy Bay Police Station, Central Police Station, Ottley Hall Sub-Station and the Fountain Mobile Unit.

According to Divisional Commander of the South Central Division, Superintendent of Police, Trevor Baily, “Sergeant Thomas was of quiet disposition and did his work diligently. He had an excellent working relationship with the staff at the Calliaqua Police Station and we are devastated by the news of his passing.”

The Commissioner of Police, Colin John and all other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Sergeant Lawrence Thomas. May his soul rest in eternal peace.