Atletico Madrid defeats Getafe

Luis Suarez scored two late goals as Spanish La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat neighbours, Getafe 2-1 away from home yesterday.

Getafe’s first goal against Atletico Madrid since 2011 came when Stefan Mitrovic’s header hit the post and went in off goalkeeper, Jan Oblak’s hand.

But Carles Alena was sent off for Getafe, and Suarez then scored twice as Atletico Madrid stayed unbeaten.

First, he controlled Mario Hermoso’s pass before getting the ball on his left foot and firing home the equaliser. In the last minute he headed in Sime Vrsaljko’s cross. Suarez had only scored once in his previous six games.

Atletico Madrid are one point ahead of Real Madrid, who have a game in hand at the top of Spanish La Liga.