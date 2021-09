Takumi Minamino scored twice as Liverpool beat Norwich City 3-0 at Norwich City last night to reach the English Carabao Cup fourth round.

Liverpool led after four minutes as Minamino produced a sharp turn and finish from Divock Origi’s knockdown.

Goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher denied Norwich an equaliser before half-time, saving Christos Tzolis’ penalty with his foot.

Origi headed in Konstantinos Tsimikas’ cross five minutes after the break, and Minamino slotted in a late third goal.