Manchester City beats League One Wycombe Wanderer

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Carabao Cup holders, Manchester City came from behind to beat League One Wycombe Wanderers and reach the last 16 of the English Football League (EFL) Cup at Manchester, England yesterday.

Wycombe Wanderers took a shock lead through Brandon Hanlan in the 22nd minute, but Kevin de Bruyne levelled seven minutes later.

Mahrez scored his two goals in the 43rd and 83rd minutes. Phil Foden converted one minute into stoppage time of the first half. Ferran Torres netted in the 71st minute, and 19-year-old, substitute, Cole Palmer added the sixth goal and the his first for the club in the 88th minute after he ran from the halfway line before curling in a fine left-footed shot from 20 yards.

Last night’s win means that Manchester City are unbeaten in the competition since October 2016, and have reached the last 16 for the fifth successive season.