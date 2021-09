MS ANEIKA SHAKEILA VIRGINA BROWNE of Fitz Hughes died on Wednesday August 4th at the age of 28. She was A Lance Corporal in the British Army. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 26th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Chateaubelair. The Body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Service begins at 10:30. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.