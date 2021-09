MS THEODOSIA BOBB better known as TANTY DOSHA of Mt Greenan died on Monday 13th September at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Saturday 25th September at the St. Peters Anglican Church, Mt. Greenan. The body lies at the church from 9:00 a.m. The service begins at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Anglican Cemetery, Mt. Greenan.