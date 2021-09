New Zealand Women defeated England Women by 3 wickets with 25 balls remaining in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) at Leicester, England yesterday.

The scores: England Women 178 off 48.3 overs (Katherine Brunt 49 not out, Leah Tahuhu 5-37, Molly Penfold 2-42), New Zealand Women 181-7 off 45.5 overs (Maddy Green 70 not out, Amy Satterthwaite 33, Katherine Brunt 4-22).

England Women lead the 5-match series 2-1.