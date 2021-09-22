St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded one hundred and nineteen (119) new COVID-19 positive cases and one new covid-19 related death

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded one hundred and nineteen (119) new COVID-19 positive cases from 652 samples processed on Monday September 20th, resulting in a positivity rate of 18.3%.All cases are contacts of positives or persons seeking care.

Health officials say, a 74-year-old male died on September 20th, of COVID-19 related acute myo-cardial infraction. The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on September 19th.

The deceased had a known underlying condition and was unvaccinated. His death brings the death toll from COVID19 to seventeen.

There are currently twenty-three patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Twenty-two re unvaccinated and one patient is partially vaccinated.

Four new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Six hundred and two (602) cases are currently active and seventeen (17) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand nine hundred and sixty-four (2964) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, three hundred and forty-five (2345) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Health officials say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.