Administrative Officer Assigned to Dance at the Ministry of Culture, Claydonna Peters said this year’s National Dance Festival had to be postponed due to the COVID19 Pandemic.

Miss Peters said the 2021 National Dance Festival will be showcased virtually on October 23rd and 24th, and she outlined the changes that have been made for this year’s showcase.

Miss Peters also appealed to members of the public to support this year’s virtual showcase of the National Dance Festival.