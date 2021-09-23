Events attended by fully vaccinated persons will continue to be allowed

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment has made it clear that, only events attended by fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to take place, as the surge in positive cases of Covid 19 continues.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache said this stance is being taken as the Ministry seeks to contain the spread of the virus here.

She however pointed out that these events will have to be closely monitored.

Dr. Keizer Beache said there is no evidence of persons contracting COVID19 at any of the approved events.