St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded 107 new COVID-19 positive cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to record an uptick in positive cases of the Covid 19 virus.

Health officials says this country recorded 107 new COVID-19 positive cases, from four hundred and ninety (495) samples processed on Tuesday September 21st, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 21.6 %.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee, all cases are contacts of positives or persons seeking care. Nineteen patients are admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. Eighteen are unvaccinated and one patient is partially vaccinated.

A further five patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated and the vaccination status of one patient is awaiting verification.

12 new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. 697 cases are currently active and 17 persons with COVID-19 have died. 3071 cases of COVID-19 and 2357 recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Health officials say, in view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.