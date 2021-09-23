White Goods Collection begins next week Monday

Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, Joan Ryan said more than three thousand two hundred truckloads of White Goods have been collected since the start of this service in 2011.

She said everything is in place for next week’s collection service which runs from September 27th to October 2nd.

Ms Ryan said the service is provided to help householders to get rid of old furniture and appliances, as part of a wider thrust to eliminate breeding areas for mosquitoes, rodents and other pests.

She said this also helps with the fight against Dengue Fever.

Ms Ryan is encouraging communities to put their White Goods out on the day of their regular garbage collection next week to have these items collected as part of the free white goods collection service.