Barcelona were held to a goalless draw away to lowly Cadiz in Spain’s La Liga Football Championship yesterday.

Frenkie de Jong was sent off leaving Barcelona to play the last 25 minutes with 10 men. To add insult to injury, in the dying seconds of the match, their Manager, Ronald Koeman was removed from the touch line for dissent.

Barcelona now have just two wins from five La Liga matches as speculation mounts over Koeman’s future with the Club.

Memphis Depay went closest to score for Barcelona, but miskicked from just yards out.

Inother La Liga matches played yesterday, Real Sociedad beat Granada 3-2, and Real Betis defeated Osasuna 3-1.