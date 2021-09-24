Former West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman, Deryck Murray weighs in on West Indies world cup squad

Former West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman, Deryck Murray, believes that the West Indies World Cup squad has been selected for maximum fireworks even if they do not go on to win the tournament.

The selection of the final team for the upcoming tournament has caused a torrent of discontent around the Caribbean, with strong opinions regarding which players should have been included or left out.

Despite agreeing that leaving out fast bowler, Jason Holder from the squad was a mistake, Murray believes that over the last three months the majority of the team was determined, and that has been selected along the lines of a certain philosophy.

Murray told the Mason and Guest radio program in Barbados this week: “You saw the team in various matches around the Caribbean and you could see the pattern of the players. So, it was obvious that what the team has agreed to is what I call a very high-octane policy.”

Murray added: “West Indies are undoubtedly going to be the best team to watch. I’m not sure if they’ll be the best team to support. But every moment of every game they play is going to be exciting.

“Every player is there to play a little cameo of some sort, batting, bowling or whatever, and it is going to be thrilling. People are going to be on the edge of their seats. To me what they’ve decided is that these players are going to give us winner take all.”

The West Indies are in the Group with Australia, England and South Africa.